Girl’s murder shook collective conscience of Kashmiris: Gilani

ISLAMABAD :Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in Indian Occupied Kashmir has said that assault and murder of a minor girl in Kathua has shaken the collective conscience of the Kashmiri people. According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in held Srinagar criticized the puppet administration for its callous and careless approach towards the incident, and said instead of taking swift action against culprits, the people protesting against the gruesome incident were tortured and arrested, which illustrated the bigoted mindset of the authorities. The APHC Chairman expressed heartfelt sympathies with the aggrieved family and said that people were peacefully protesting against the brutal killing of the girl, but they were manhandled and arrested. He also took a dig at pro-India politicians who never miss a chance to make hue and cry over such gruesome incidents but at the same time share their moments with the perpetrators. “They should remember that they are the people whose hands are soaked in blood of innocents and are responsible for humiliation and massacre of common people,” he added. The octogenarian leader denounced the Delhi-based media for their biased role, saying they are making hue and cry over petty matters but in this case, they maintained a criminal silence. Syed Ali Gilani while referring to a recent statement of the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti where she had said that women in Kashmir were safe, termed it an illusion. “Instead, women are molested, disrespected and humiliated by the men in uniform,” he said and added that “police leave no stone unturned while detaining innocents, however those involved in immoral activities are shielded and given free hand.” Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani expressed condolence on the demise of grandmother of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist, Nisar Ahmed Butt.

Orignally published by APP