Girls missing from Do Darya recovered from abductors

The Karachi Police has recovered the two girls who went missing on Eid’s third day from Do Darya Karachi.

According to DIG south Irfan Baloch, the south zone Police have arrested two women who abducted the minor girl. He said that both children were handed over to their parents.The DIG South further said that an investigation is underway into the two sisters who abducted the children. It is pertinent to mention here that two minor girls, three-year-old Anaya and two-year-old Bushra disappeared from Seaview on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr.The parent of the abducted children had registered an FIR after being refused for two days.

Earlier, a teenage girl was ‘abducted’ and ‘gang-raped’ by multiple suspects in Rato Dero, Sindh, after which the affected girl was transferred to Chandka Hospital in critical condition.

According to the details, multiple suspects in the Nader Shah area of Rato Dero allegedly abducted a 15-year-old girl – a resident of Mohammadi Colony – and subjected her to rape.

The family members of the victim transferred her to Chandka Hospital in critical condition. According to rescue sources, the affected girl has gone through surgery and has been shifted to the ICU.