Girls in 2011 Kohistan video were killed, Supreme Court told

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police have discovered that the five Kohistan girls seen cheering on two male dancers in a 2011 video were killed, the KP additional advocate general told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The case had come to light in 2011 when reports emerged that an online video of a young man dancing before a group of teenage girls had led to murder. Five girls in the audience, as well as the man who was dancing and his two brothers, were allegedly murdered on a jirga’s orders. Although fact-finding missions have been unable to definitively establish whether the murders took place, however, circumstantial and empirical evidence strongly suggest that the killing took place.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in Wensday’s hearing recalled that the court had formed three commissions to look into the matter and inquired about what their reports had revealed.

The prosecutor told the court that imposters had been produced in place of the girls seen in the video and that the commission was misinformed that no one had been murdered.

“[Rights activist Farzana Bari was also part of one commission, what was her point of view?” the chief justice asked.

