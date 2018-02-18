Girls hostel made functional at main FJWU campus: VC

Rawalpindi

A girls hostel to provide accommodation facility to over 900 students constructed in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) main campus has been made functional, Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said.

Talking to APP she informed that this year, the university will complete its 20 successful years adding, last year, the facilities and infrastructure had further been expanded along with addition of two new undergraduate programs in Anthropology and Sociology and M Phil programmes in Computer Science, Islamic Studies and Mathematics. Highlighting the achievements of faculty members she informed two faculty members of the university recently completed their Post-Doctorate programmes from Harvard University, USA and Queen Mary College, University of London, UK. Five faculty members have joined back after completing their PhD from different parts of the world, she said. To a question she said, the US sponsored building of Education Department has become functional. She further informed that the construction of Campus-II at Chakri Road, Rawalpindi along with residential facility for the students is the next ongoing project. She informed that the construction of Academic Block is being planned at the city campus and the project would cover the area of 99,574sft. with an estimated cost of Rs566.584 million.—APP