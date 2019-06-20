Girls guide awareness campaigns announced

Staff Reporter

The wife of governor Punjab and the president of Punjab Girls guide association Ms. Parveen Sarwar announced the initiative of girls guide awareness campaign program across the Punjab at Governor House Lahore. While addressing to the meeting, Ms. Parveen Sarwar said that girls would be trained as beauticians, for first aid, self defence, table setting, table decoration, social ethics, effective communication and collaboration. She was addressing to the meeting regarding girls guide at Governor house Lahore.

On this occasion, Salma Sajjad of Girls guide association, president private schools federation Kashif Mirza, Assistant director sports department Punjab Raees Ahmad, Professor Khalida Ilyas and others were also present in the meeting. During the meeting,Ms. Parveen told the participants that such opportunities would be provided to the girls and women during this awareness campaign program where they can develop to their fullest potential and can become confident and law abiding citizens of Pakistan.

The constitution of Pakistan envisages equality of opportunity for both man and a woman without any discrimination. Our country cannot make progress without including women in the stream of development.

Girls guide training will facilitate women to make themselves better equipped with sufficient skills to play a constructive role in the overall well being of the society.