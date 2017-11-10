Girl’s education imperative for better future of country

Staff Reporter

Literacy is an ability or skill that exposes an individual to new sources of information and knowledge, and empowers with the ability to express, communicate and participate in decision making processes”. This was observed by chairperson National Commission for Human Development NCHD at a Senior Management Meeting held here on Thursday.

Chairperson NCHD said the government has taken many initiatives for the improvement and enhancement of education in the country but still there are 57 million illiterates in the country. These illiterates’ compatriots are jeopardizing the social, economic and development process of the country, a national plan of action is required to address these illiterates, she viewed. NCHD is formulating a National Plan of Action (2018-2025) as tasked by Planning Commission, that will chalk out a realistic action plan with appropriate programme interventions and necessary resources for achieving 90% literacy rate in the country, she informed.