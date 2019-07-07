Girls’ degree college building converted into Judicial Complex

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The merged districts (formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas) FATA, where education activities specially the girls institutions were badly affected due to years long militancy and military supervised operations against the insurgents, received yet another set-back when the building of the only girls’ degree college in Miranshah , the headquarters of war-ridden North Waziristan was converted into a judicial complex. The building of the girls’ degree college is situated in Miranshah Cantonment was closed since the initiation of military operation Zerb-e-Azb against militants in the area.

The district administration of North Waziristan converted the building of the college into a judicial complex few days ago. Additional Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Afridi said there was no other option with the administration for establishment of a judicial complex other than utilizing the building of the girls’ college. However, he said, the administration has given an alternate building to the Education Department to use it as girls’ college. The people of North Waziristan have expressed grave concerns over conversion of the girls’ college building into judicial complex.

They said the government instead of increasing education facilities for girls’ students was snatching the right to education from girls. The elders of Utmanzai tribe have called upon the government to take back its decision of converting girls’ college into judicial complex immediately.