Girls clinch top positions in BISE Abbottabad HSSC exams

Students of private schools in Hazra division on Saturday once again secured all the top positions in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination 2018 from Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad.

In FSc, Sabahat Safdar of Peace Group of Colleges obtained 1016 marks and stood on the first position in board, Laiba Behram of Mansehra remained on the second position by securing 1015 marks while Aisha Asif and Kashmala Mir of Hazara Public School Haripur and Peace Group of Colleges Abbottabad jointly secured the third position with 1014 marks. Amazingly a disable student of Government Secondary School Abbottabad Malik Faisal stood first in FA by securing 830 marks. Female students of private educational institutions clinched most of the top 20 positions.—APP

