Sports Reporter

Lahore

Galaxy Sports Academy in collaboration with American Consulate Lahore organized a Girls Basketball Gala here at Kinnaird College courts.

The gala that continued for 10-days was held with a theme ‘Empower Women through Sports for challenge lured in young girls from an impoverished sect of society. These girls were not only got involved in basketball but were also given yoga training, career counselling and writing power. US Consulate Public Affairs Officer Michael Guinan was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony and gave certificates to the participating females. Also present on the occasion were president Sultan Qureshi, Ms Mahreen, Big Brother Dr Khalid Jameel, senior journalist and resident editor Pakistan Observer Khalid Butt, Prof Tahir Nazir, Ammara Rubab (Director KC sports), associate secretary of Pakistan Basketball Madood Jafri, president Galaxy Sports Academy Muhammad Babur and founder International Hockey player US State Department Global Sports Mentoring Program (GSMP) Alumnus Rabia Qadir and several people from different walks of life.

Rabia highlighted the aims and objectives of the Galaxy Sports Academy, which she said is working for the betterment of girls in various fields including sports since 2011.

She further stated that the presence of US Consulate official made the basketball activity more important and special. She also thanked the US Consulate, Basketball Federation and Kinnaird College for their support in the organisation of this event.

President GSA Muhammad Babur thanked the US Consulate for providing assistance to needy girls of the society, he hoped that with their help we will be able to change the mind set of the society towards the girls education and their right to play.