Girls as skilful workforce

PAKISTAN is dubbed as the country where the ratio of skilled education is very low when compared with other regional countries. This is the reason that our mostly unskilled workforce is also losing its relevance and space in the much sought after Gulf states to India, Bangladesh and other countries.

However, a research study carried out by a private organisation indicates some positive trends of female students giving priority to skilled education. According to the study, mostly girl students living in the urban centres are giving preference to acquire skilled education after passing their SSC exams. The women indeed constitute fifty percent of the population and their inclination towards courses such as beautician, cloth stitching, dress designing, embroidery is a positive indicator that will enhance their contribution in the economic growth and development of the country. By opting for such courses, the female students can start their own businesses at home with very limited investment and thus also creating job opportunities for many others. While the present government has taken some measures to prepare a skilled workforce in different fields, we expect it will do the needful to further encourage female participation in such courses. Awareness needs to be raised through campaigns on the media and other means so that girls from the rural areas also join similar courses and stand on their own feet.

Related