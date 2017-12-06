Girl, youth shot dead

Faisalabad

A teenaged girl and youth were shot dead in separate incidents in the city during past 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Rizwan, accompanied by Farooq, Saif, Hassan, and others resorted to aerial firing in front of their rival Ali Raza to avenge their enmity in chak 433-GB, area of Sitiana police station. During the firing a bullet hit 14-year-old Muqaddas, daughter of Mazhar Hussain, who was standing on rooftop of her house.

Meanwhile a youth was killed while his two brothers sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Civil Line police station here late Monday night. A police spokesman on Tuesday informed that a 23-year-old Abrar Ahmad, resident of chak 119-JB Samana, along with his brothers Waqar and Faheem Ali, was returning home after shopping for his marriage when a speedy loader hit their motorcycle near Ambanwali pulli.—APP