Girl student recovered

Faisalabad

Samanabad police have recovered a college girl and arrested 3 alleged abductors from Madina Town here. Police spokesman told APP here on Tuesday that 22-year-old girl (A) of Nankana Sahib went missing a couple of days ago. She was a student at Samanabad College and was living in a girls hostel in the area.

Those arrested were identified as Adeel, Shamshad and Afzal. During initial interrogation, accused Adeel, a rickshaw driver, admitted that he abducted the girl when she became unconscious after consuming toxic food item. Later, he with the help of his accomplices, shifted the girl to a house in Madina Town.—APP

