Girl student crushed to death

Muzaffarabad

A female student of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University was crushed to death by an over speeding government vehicle driven by son of Additional Secretary here on Sunday.

According to details, an over speeding government vehicle bearing registration number MD-GA-348, driven by son of Additional Secretary Services Khalid Saleem crushed and critically injured Hanifa Batool d/o Muhammad Fiaz Chughtai in Muzaffarabad.The injured girl stated to be student of Education Dept (3rd Semester) in AJK University was rushed to Combine Military Hospital (CMH) where she succumbed to her wounds.

The son of Additional Secretary who hasn’t issued driving license yet, reportedly often use the official vehicle meant for his father for personal leisure trips with friends.

The police on directives of the Additional Secretary registered a case against driver of the official instead of his son. The accused father was reportedly pressurizing the victim family to settle the issue. The relatives of the deceased and dwellers protesting over the issue have demanded for bringing the real culprit to book instead of poor driver.—INP

