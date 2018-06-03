Girl stripped over registration of complaint with police

Peshawar

A man allegedly stripped a teenage girl in public after exchanging harsh words with her brother earlier on Saturday.

According to local police, the brother of the 16-year old girl exchanged harsh words with Mazhar in Hashtnagri area of Peshawar. When the mother of the girl was informed about the incident, she approached the Gulfat Hussain Shaheed Police Station for registration of complaint regarding altercation of her son with Mazhar.

When the mother and her daughter were returning to home from police station, Mazhar intercepted them and stripped in the teenage girl. IG Salahuddin Mehsud has taken notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the accused, who is still at large.

The SHO confirmed the registration of FIR against both parties, saying that they were relatives. He denied report about stripping the girl, but confirmed that Mazhar stopped the girl and tore her clothes.—APP