Girl sold by brother, father rescued

Chaman

A teenage girl reportedly sold to a man by her father and brother was rescued from Shela Bagh, Qilla Abdullah district in a raid conducted by levies personnel in the area. According to Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Hussain, the rescued 15-year-old told them she belongs to Karachi and was sold to a 65-year-old man for money by her brother and father. She added that her father and brother first took her to Quetta, where they had also called the man she had been sold to him. From Quetta, the three accused took the girl to Shela Bagh in Chaman.

Shela Bagh is remote village situated in the mountainous areas of Qilla Abdullah district in Balochistan, where the accused had kept the girl. They were staying at the house of one the accuser’s acquaintance. However, she was rescued in a raid conducted by levies personnel on a tip-off. The girl’s father was arrested while her brother and the man she was sold to managed to escape.—INP