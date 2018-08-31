Girl missing from Defence

An 18 years-old girl went missing from surroundings of Defence A police station. Tehreem came to work at a house located in Defence, two months back.

According to details, few days back, an 18 years-old girl was abducted from the surroundings of Defence A police station in Lahore. Tehreem, resident of Charrar village, came to work at a house, located at block of Defence, two months back.

According to Aijaz, father of the missing girl, when he went to meet his daughter, house owners said that she left the job from there few days later. —INP

