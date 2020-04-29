Girl killed in road accident

A girl was killed and her uncle seriously injured in a traffic accident.

The police told further that on Tuesday evening an over speeding tractor trolley hit a motor cycle in a locality under the limits of the Phuklian police station, and as a result of the mishap a girl named Shiza (12) was killed at the spot while her uncle, Ishfaq Ahmed, was seriously injured. The unknown driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape from the spot whereas the injured was rushed to a local hospital. The police have registered a case against the driver of tractor trolley and started investigations. –Our Correspondent