Girl killed after rape, brother hurt

Unidentified assailants stabbed a 19-year-old girl to death after reportedly raping her and wounded her brother in New Karachi’s sector 11 locality on late Monday night.

According to the police, the assailants barged into the house and killed the girl after allegedly raping her.

The assailants also wounded the girls’ brother in the process.

The reports also suggest that the girl and her brother’s phone were also missing from the house while their mother, who is divorced, was not present at the time of the incident.

At the time of the incident, the mother was away at work at a factory.

In response to the incident, the police have arrested the girls’s father along with the house owner and eight other suspects.

The FIR, which includes murder charges has been registered on the complaints of the victim’s mother.

According to the police, the victim’s parents divorced 13 years ago. Further investigations are underway.—INP

Related