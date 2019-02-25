Girl injured in road mishap expires

Death toll into Islamabad road mishap mounts to four as another injured girl expired during here on Sunday.

Three girls including Nimra, Rimsha and Hina had died while Isha and Hamza were injured when a car fell in nullah in sector F-7/4 of Islamabad on early Saturday morning.

The injured were under treatment at PIMS where Isha also succumbed to her wound raising death toll to four.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.—INP

