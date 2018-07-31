Girl injured in jubilant firing expires

Faisalabad

A minor girl injured in jubilant aerial firing of the winning candidates of political parties expired during treatment in hospital on Monday. According to details, one-year-old Zariab was injured during jubilant firing of candidates of the winning political parties the others.

She was under treatment at Allied Hospital where despite all out efforts of doctors, she could not survive and succumbed to her wounds.

The body of the minor girl was handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.—INP

