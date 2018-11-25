Girl given in ‘sawara’ rescued; three held

Mardan

The police rescued a girl given in ‘sawara’ and arrested three including her brother here on Sunday.

According to details, a youth entered in love marriage in suburbs of Mardan and two settle the dispute her teenage girl was given to family of girl to whom the youth married.

The police taking notice of the occurrence conducted raid and rescue the girl given in ‘sawara’. Three including brother of the girl and two members of jirga were also arrested who were being investigated after registering a case against them.—INP

