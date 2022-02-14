Girl gang-raped at gunpoint during robbery bid

In another gang-rape incident, a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint by three persons during a robbery in Karachi’s Surjani Town .

According to police, the incident was reported on Sunday night in Sujrani Town Sector 7-A, where three robbers broke into the house and made the family members hostage at gunpoint.The robbers after looting valuables held the girl at gunpoint and gang-raped her.

The muggers fled the scene safely, the police said and added that efforts were underway to arrest the culprits behind the incident. Meanwhile, the medical of the alleged rape victim cannot be carried out due to the absence of a MLO.