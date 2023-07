A young girl died while three people were injured when a car overturned on Sheikhupura motorway on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that the accident took place near Hiran Minar where an over speeding car turned turtle.

A 10-year old girl died on the spot in the accident while three others sustained injured. The victims were heading to Islamabad from Lahore. The injured were shifted to General Hospital Lahore for treatment.