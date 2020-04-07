Girl dies, father critically injured in wall collapse

FAISALABAD A minor girl died while her father was seriously injured when wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain here on Tuesday. Rescue sources said that the incident took place in suburbs of Faisalabad city where wall of a house suddenly came down as the area was lashed by heavy rain. Two year old Mahi and her father Ameer 29, was trapped under the debris. The minor girl died before she could be rescued and her father was seriously injured in the wall collapse. The body and injured were shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where condition of Ameer was also stated to be critical.—INP