Girl dies, another injured in firing incident

Rawalpindi

A young girl was killed while another seriously injured due to indiscriminate aerial firing in the jurisdiction of Airport Police station here on Saturday.

According to details, two girls jumped out from 5th floor of an apartment, when an infuriated person opened indiscriminate firing.

One girl died on the spot while another received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital.

When contacted, the police confirmed the incident and said that a case has been registered and investigations are underway.—APP