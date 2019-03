Gojra

A girl died while eight others were injured in multiple-vehicle collision here on Friday, police said.

The accident took place at Toba Road in Gojra where two cars and mazda vehicle rammed into each other.

A young girl died on the spot in the accident while eight others were seriously injured.

The rescue personnel rushed the scene of accident and shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.—INP

