‘Girl is concealing facts’, says father of Intizar

Staff Reporter

The father of a youth gunned down by the Anti Car-lifting Cell (ACLC) policemen in Karachi a few days ago has expressed suspicion on the statement of the girl accompanying his son at the time of the killing, suspecting that she is concealing facts.

Intizar was gunned down late Saturday evening on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA after the officials and personnel of ACLC resorted to indiscriminate fire at a White Corolla, killing the victim on the spot.

According to the girl, M*, she and Intizar had met a week prior to the incident. She said that if she known who killed her friend, she would have told police already. However, Ishtiaq, the youth’s father, said he doesn’t believe in the girl’s statement. He said he suspects the girl of concealing facts.

He also said police had not shown him complete footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) of the incident. “My son’s murder was plotted and now the investigating officers are trying to save their own men,” he added. “A judicial investigation into the murder will differentiate right from wrong,” he added.

On Wednesday, the girl said she was accompanied by Intizar when the incident occurred, but she maintained that she did not see the culprits who opened fire on Intizar.