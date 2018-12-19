Girl ‘burnt to death’

Staff Reporter

Pitiless in-laws allegedly burnt to death a 20-year-old girl here in the provincial capital on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, the in-laws of Nazia 20, hailing from Manawan area of Lahore set her on fire by sprinkling petrol. The girl was rushed to Jinnah Hospital Lahore in critical condition where she succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment.

Father of the deceased alleged that the husband and in-laws of Nazia used to torture and threat her of killing her.

The police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.

Share on: WhatsApp