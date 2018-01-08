Girl burnt to death, man scorched in Lahore house fire

A young girl was burnt to death while a person was scorched due to fire in a house in the provincial capital on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that due to gas leakage, fire engulfed a house located in Akram Park, Islampura area of Lahore.

The fire tenders and rescue personnel rushed the scene and started efforts to extinguish the fire.

The fire was brought under control after efforts of more than an hour. Meantime, a girl was burnt to death while another person was scorched who was rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment.—INP

