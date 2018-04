Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A young girl was allegedly set ablaze and seriously injured on Wednesday by a man for refusing the proposal of marriage. According to the police Muhammad Rizwan s/o Muhammad Latif allegedly sprinkled some inflammable substance on a young girl namely, Aasma Bibi d/o Yaqoob and set her ablaze in muhallah Pakpura, in the limits of the Civil Lines police station, for refusing the proposal of marriage.