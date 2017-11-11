Girl burnt alive for refusing marriage proposal

Staff Reporter

Mandi Bahauddin

Another shameful case of gender-based violence in the country has come to the limelight as a girl was allegedly burned alive by a man for rejecting his marriage proposal in Mandi Bahauddin on Friday, police officials said.

In her statement to the police, the girl who is in her mid-twenties, said that following her rejection of the marriage proposal, Tassawur (the suspect) took her to his home by deception. On reaching the residence, the suspect tied her hands and legs, and then set her on fire.

The neighbors immediately rushed to the site of the incident and doused the fire after hearing the desperate calls for help.

The girl was shifted to Aziz Bhatti Hospital Gujrat for immediate medical treatment.

Doctors have informed that the survivor sustained 60% of the burn injuries.

The law enforcement authorities have arrested the suspect and have started investigations on the case.

Despite a number of laws passed in the national and respective provincial assemblies of the country, it appears that the laws have not deterred violence against women.—INP