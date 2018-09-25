Ginseng tea: Weight loss and other incredible health benefits

Ginseng tea and ginseng wine are both quite popular in KoreaGinseng tea is used to improve energy levels and fight stress and fatigueGinseng tea may fight diabetes and hypertension and improve immunity

Herbal teas are a rage around the world today, as nutritionists increasingly recommend a ‘back-to-the-basics’ diet for overall health and fitness. There are hundreds of options to choose from and health freaks are lapping up the herbal tea trend, as more and more scientific studies come up with the addictive qualities of caffeine and the harmful effects of popular caffeinated drinks like coffee, tea, sports drinks, etc. Ginseng root is one herb, which can be used to make tea, which purportedly has a host of health benefits. It is used by Koreans to make a number of drinks including ginseng wine and ginseng tea. While the wine is supposed to be great for men to improve vigour and vitality, the tea is known to be an energy booster. The advantages of drinking ginseng tea are not completely unknown to the world. It has been consumed by Koreans for centuries, but now as herbal teas take the centrestage in the nutrition world, ginseng tea is getting the attention it deserves.

Traditionally, ginseng tea doesn’t have any tea leaves, but is instead prepared from ginseng roots, along with jujube fruits and Korean chestnuts. The root, the fruit and the nuts are decocted for several hours over low heat to obtain the tea. The drink is sweetened with honey and served with pine nuts floating on top of the concoction. Nowadays, ginseng tea is available in powder form, in single-serve foil packets for quick preparation and consumption. Ginseng tea capsules are also available to be taken as supplements. People who have tasted the tea have liked it and hated it in equal measure as the drink has a strong taste and smell, which some people have described as medicinal.

Everyone, from kids to old people, drink ginseng tea in Korea and it is known as ‘Insam-cha’ in Korean language. But is ginseng tea as beneficial for our health as it is made out to be? Let’s find out!

There are two kinds of ginseng- Asian (from China and Korea) and American ginseng root. Korean or Asian ginseng is a warmer variety, while the American ginseng is cooling in nature. While American ginseng is said to be safe for consumption over longer periods of time, Korean ginseng shouldn’t be consumed on a daily basis for long periods of time.

The healing properties of ginseng root are credited to the presence of natural chemicals called ginsenosides. These chemicals are known to have anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory and vasorelaxative properties. This is why Koreans have traditionally used ginseng extracts to renew body and mind and improve their overall well-being.

Weight Loss: Ginseng tea may aid weight loss, as it is known to be a natural appetite suppressant, according to the book ‘The Miracle of Herbs and Spices’ by Dr. Bahram Tadayyon. However, only drinking this tea along may not help you lose weight and it has to be accompanied by regular exercise and a healthy diet.

Share on: WhatsApp