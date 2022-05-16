Gill vows FIR against Sialkot DPO

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has expressed his desire to file an FIR — “when circumstances permit” — against Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan Iqbal over what he claimed was the latter’s failure to provide security to party chief Imran Khan during his rally at the city’s VIP cricket ground.

The PTI was compelled to hold the jalsa at this ground after authorities refused to allow the political rally to be held at the CTI ground, and sent a contingent of police to dismantle structures PTI workers had erected for the purpose.