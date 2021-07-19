Gilgit reports 35 pc Corona positivity

Observer Report Karachi

Gilgit has reported the highest positivity ratio at 35 percent, followed by 23.32 percent positivity in the country’s largest city Karachi, sources at the Ministry for National Health said.

The positivity ratio in Karachi reached above 23% due to the presence of the Delta variant, shows a data released by Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences.

The positivity rate in Diamir remained 5.19 percent, while in five districts of the country the positive cases ratio has been one percent, sources said.

The test positivity rate in Muzaffarab ad remained 17.12 pct, followed by Peshawar 13.16 percent, Rawalpindi 11.32 percent, and 8.45 percent ratio in capital city of Islamabad.

The positivity rate of the Covid tests remained 5.58 percent in Hyderabad, 6.45 pct in Mirpur and six percent in Nowshera. Moreover, test positivity ratio in Lahore remained 2.65 percent, Multan 1.26 pct, Abbottabad 1.95, Charsadda 1.47 pct, Swabi 3.3

pct, Swat 0.34 pct, Bahawalpur 0.28 percent, Gujranwala 0.48 pct and Gujrat 0.33 percent, sources said.

The Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Pakistan as 2,607 new infections were detected over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 989,275.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 21 more people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 22,781.

Several hospitals in Karachi, including the Civil Hospital, had to postpone scheduled operations due to the growing number of coronavirus patients being admitted there, the report said.

Considering the highly contagious nature of the variant, the Sindh Health Department has advised everyone to restrict their movements unless absolutely necessary.

The provincial government has also urged the masses to strictly adhering to the coronavirus standard operating procedures in order to contain the spread of the virus.

As many as 355,462 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 350,269 in Punjab, 140,560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,563 in Islamabad, 29,080 in Balochistan, 21,989 in Azad Kashmir and 7,362 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Balochistan has reported 145 cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours showing gradual surge in positive cases on Sunday.

“In seven districts of the province 145 coronavirus cases were reported in 24 hours with 11.90 percent positive tests,” provincial

corona operation cell said in a statement.

The ratio of positive cases in Quetta recorded at 7.06 percent, according to the statement. “Maximum positivity rate in province, 44 percent, reported from Awaran district of Balochistan,” the corona operation cell stated.