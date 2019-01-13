Gilgit-Baltistan still in grip of harsh cold temperature

Islamabad

Gilgit-Baltistan is still in the grip of harsh cold and minimum temperature has gone below freezing point. According to details, Skardu remained coldest city with minimum temperature of minus eight degree centigrade on Sunday (today).

Minimum temperature of other areas included Gupis -7°C, Astore -6°C, Hunza -5°C while Gilgit and Chilas -1°C degree centigrade, Radio Pakistan reported. Gilgit Met forecast cloudy weather with chances of light snowfall in the area during next 12 hours. PIA flights to Gilgit from Islamabad remained suspended on second consecutive day today due to bad weather.

The weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country, it said. The rainfall reported in the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Malamjabba 20 mm, Kalam 11mm, Parachinar 10mm, Saidu Sharif 09mm, Dir 09mm, Pattan 04mm, Balakot 04mm, Lower Dir 02mm,Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06mm, Hunza 02mm, Bunji 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 07mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm,Garhi Dupatta 03mm, Punjab: Murree 04mm, Chakwal,Lahore (PBO), Jhang, Faislabad, Bhakkar 01mm.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp