Gilgit Baltistan scouts lift Saadia Khan Ski Cup

Sports Reporter

Naltar (Gilgit)

Saadia Khan Ski Cup concluded at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar today. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion.

Gilgit Baltistan Scouts outclassed their rivals and convincingly won the Cup by bagging all medals. The Air Chief also awarded prizes in cross country, skating, ice skating and snowboarding competitions. Addressing the closing ceremony, the Air Chief said, “The efforts of Ski Federation of Pakistan in making Skiing accessible to the youth of our country are really commendable. I urge the SFP to bring in young boys and girls from other parts of the country as well and offer them these facilities here”.

He further said, “It is heartening to note that SFP is establishing a Ski School for the children at Rattoo and Malam Jabba. I am confident that these activities would prove very rewarding for our players to leave their mark in skiing competitions all over the world”. Talking about the development plans of PAF for the Naltar Valley, he said, “we are looking forward to making Naltar Valley into an international standard resort.

Moreover, PAF has also envisaged a new skill development plan by starting educational and vocational training for the students of this area”.

The ski competition continued for three days at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar. Skiers from various Ski associations of Pakistan participated in the championship in temperatures below freezing point.

A large number of spectators and Ski lovers from all over the country came to witness the championship.