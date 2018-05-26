Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018

Muzaffar Ali

FEDERAL Authorities of Pakistan have proposed an executive order with the title “Government of GB Order” (here in after called proposed order) which is to be tabled before the Prime Minister of Pakistan soon for his approval. The preamble of the Order is interesting as such it is pertinent to reproduce the same here under: “Whereas it is expedient to provide for greater empowerment so as to bring Gilgit-Baltistan at par with other provinces and to initiate necessary legislative, executive and judicial reforms for the aforesaid purposes.” The “proposed order” will be extended to the GB after its approval and will have a force of foundation for administration, legislation and adjudication therein Gilgit-Baltistan. I have titled the “proposed order” as “Emperor Order” for the reason that the “proposed order” is even in contrast with its preamble and it vests all the powers of legislature, administration with the Prime Minister of Pakistan and it makes the judicial system of the GB subservient to the PM.

Firstly, it can be challenged as ultra-vires because the PM holds his office under the Constitution of Pakistan and the Constitution does not empower him to make law and simply he is administrative head in the federation of Pakistan. The Parliament is the law making body and the President of Pakistan having limited powers to pass an ordinance. If the “proposed order” is enforced in GB, the PM will gain ultra-constitutional “emperor powers” in respect of the GB and will rule over without any powers conferred on him by the Constitution. That, after the approval of “the order”, the Prime Minister will create an assembly for GB unconstitutionally. The assembly will be with symbolic powers of legislation and entire legislative powers will be wasted with the PM under article 60(a) of the “proposed order”. The Constitution of Pakistan confers no powers of legislation on PM, but the PM will make the laws for GB assuming ultra-constitutional status as a king. That, under the order a provincial type of government will be constituted, comprising of the elected representatives of the GB with symbolic powers. The Chief Minister and his cabinet members will be chosen representatives of GB. That, under the proposed order a judicial system has been introduced to the GB but impliedly subservient to the PM. Keeping in view the above facts, if one goes through the preamble of the order, as has been reproduced above, it seems mockery with the oppressed people of GB and nothing but disguise. The other provinces have their respective assemblies. The assemblies are having full power to make laws in respect of the province. The provinces have their own independent high courts, the PM of Pakistan has no job to appoint the judges of high courts and he has no concern with the remuneration and other terms of services of the judges of high courts.

GB has a special status because of Kashmir issue as such article-1 of the constitution does not mention GB within the territories of Pakistan but the honorable Supreme Court of the Pakistan has declared the people of GB as the citizens of Pakistan in the historical judgment titled Al-Jehad Trust versus Federation of Pakistan, 1999 S C M R pg.1379. The summary prepared, transpires that the above cited judgment has been taken as pretext to introduce the “proposed order” wrongly interpreting the same, for conferring the unlimited powers of legislation/administration, to the PM and to empower him to constitute a subservient judicial system in Gilgit–Baltistan by framing the “proposed order” notwithstanding the directives by the Supreme Court, issued to the federation of Pakistan, against the ratio-decidendi of the same. The administrative authorities in Federation if take the judgment as shield to impose their tyrannical wishes against GB, hopefully the Supreme Court of Pakistan will not tolerate and will safeguard the supremacy of law.

Suggestions: 1. It is suggested that the law division Islamabad to frame reforms for GB in the shape of a bill, entrusting the legislative/administrative powers to the elected representatives of the people of GB and present the same reforms before Parliament to pass the bill. Or the reforms be put before the provincial assembly of GB to pass the same. 2. Since, the Supreme Court has declared the people of GB as citizens of Pakistan and also has taken cognizance of the matters, presented before the Supreme Court relating to GB and the federal administrative authorities have also extended some chapters of the constitution of Pakistan to the GB through the “proposed order”, so, it is suggested that, despite, introducing a Supreme Appellate Court subservient to the PM, the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan may be extended to the GB. 3. That, in the “proposed order” under article 2(b), the citizens under the Pakistan’s Citizenship Act,1951 (II of 1951) have been declared citizens of GB and in the first schedule pertaining to the oath of the office of the governor GB, chief minister GB, ministers of GB , speaker of the GB have been bound to take oath to discharge their duties perform functions, faithfully in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, then, what hurdle remains to declare the GB a province under the Constitution therefore, it is suggested that the GB be declared a fifth province of Pakistan.

— The writer is retired Justice Supreme Appellate Court, Gilgit-Baltistan.