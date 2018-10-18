Gilgit-Baltistan, legality & Kashmir issue

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

WHILE a tyrant occupier India euphorically claims the Vale as an integral part of India, New Delhi unjustifiably affiliates the disputed Kashmir sovereignty with Gilgit Baltistan’s region (an integral part of Pakistan). The Modi government levels objections to the CPEC’s development in that region by arguing its stipulated link to the would-be Occupied Kashmir plebiscite. This Indian stance is unacceptable under international law, which rightly argues that if a dispute arises as to sovereignty over a portion of territory where one party has actually displayed sovereignty (Pakistani , it is not enough for the other party (India) to show the sovereignty once existed . On October 04, Pakistani government announced that it will soon fix the constitutional status of Gilgit- Baltistan. Pakistani government has smoothly performed the administrative functions in Gilgit-Baltistan region ever since the partition of Subcontinent in 1947 under the very principle of continuous and peaceful display of the functions of state within a given region, which remains a constituent element of customary international law.

Gilgit-Baltistan is located between Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China, Wakhan Corridor of Afghanistan, the Ladakh region of Indian Occupied Kashmir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Central Asia and the Tibet region of China are distant neighbours. Being located both on the old and the new Silk Route and on the snout of CPEC, the Gilgit-Baltistan region holds its unique primacy. India is opposing CPEC on unjustified grounds and resents the political-cum-economic upgradation of Gilgit-Baltistan. Yet for primacy of law, justice, security and prosperity, Pakistan rightly ignores India’s objections.

For the record, from 1846 onwards, Dogra policy towards the Muslim inhabitants of the valley was based on religious discrimination, economic exploitation, heavy taxation, and denial of political rights. By the 1890s, it was the British Agent at Gilgit-Baltistan who wielded the real authority there. This not unexpectedly created massive discontent, which was tapped by Sheikh Abdullah in 1932 when he set up the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (NC). The objective of the party was to protect the interests of the Muslim community against the tyrannies of the Maharaja. In 1935, the British leased Gilgit-Baltistan from Kashmir for sixty years, but surrendered their lease on the eve of partition.”

Neither Maharaja nor his ancestors were able to endorse his sovereignty in Gilgit-Baltistan. Given this fact, it is clear that the Maharaja did not perform the activities of a territorial sovereign in that region. As such, the Maharaja had never exercised sovereignty over the region, and could not transfer more rights than he possessed. Therefore, India did not receive the Gilgit-Baltistan region, now possessed by Pakistan, under the Instrument of Accession.

While the Instrument of Accession makes no reference to the will of the people, the Indian acceptance of accession came in the form of two letters: One was a formal statement by Mountbatten, the Governor-general, that “I hereby accept this Instrument of Accession. The second was a personal letter in reply to a letter from the Maharaja, in which the reasons for seeking to accede were outlined. In this letter, Mountbatten stated that “it is my government’s wish that as soon as law and order have been restored in Kashmir and her soil cleared of the invader, the question of the state’s accession should be settled by a reference to the people. As the British surrendered their lease on the eve of partition, the Gilgit-Baltistan region was a terra nullius under international law. Since independence, Pakistan has claimed the Gilgit-Baltistan region as part of its territory, keeping it beyond the control of the Azad Kashmir authorities and making it an integral part of Pakistan. At the time of accession, under the August 1947 Standstill Agreement, Pakistan alone was responsible for administering services in Kashmir such as the post, telegraph and railways. These services were the beginning of Pakistan’s establishment of government authority over the region.

Undeniably, the Dogras entered Gilgit-Baltistan by means of military aggression. Other than that, there had neither been a constitutional or legal basis, legitimacy or rationale for their rule in Gilgit-Baltistan, nor the people accepted their illegitimate rule. Hence, the Dogra occupation of the region following a military invasion cannot be a raison d’être for Gilgit Baltistan to be part of J&K. Under the Karachi agreement signed between the government of AJK and the federation of Pakistan in April, 1949, it was agreed that the affairs of Gilgit would run by the government of Pakistan rather than the AJK government. Undeniably, the populist opinion in Gilgit-Baltistan rejects India’s perception vis-à-vis plebiscite.

As for the India- occupied Kashmir, Pakistan views the Muslim majority Kashmir, which is contiguous to Pakistan, as rightfully belonging to it. Pakistan argues that the basis of the partition of the British Empire in the Indian subcontinent was “that Pakistan would be constituted by the contiguous Muslim-majority areas in the northwest and the northeast of the subcontinent, and India would comprise contiguous non-Muslim-majority areas,” and it “was thus universally assumed that, following the basis adopted for Partition,” states with “a Muslim majority in population contiguous to Pakistan would accede to Pakistan.”

Pakistan has refused to recognise the accession by Kashmir in favour of India. India’s recent decision to censor the Economist fair reflection on Kashmir, following the publication of a map that shows the disputed borders of Kashmir, represents two unsurprising but ominous things: that the country’s age-old intransigence over Kashmir still runs deep; and its willingness to curb freedom of speech over its chauvinistic mind-set. Today, Kashmiris are bound to react against the oppressive governmental policies via separatist ventures that the Indian government unjustifiably brands with terrorism and insurgency. Nevertheless, viewing all of the developments from partition to the present, the only viable solution— in this regard rightly argued and agreed by seasoned conflict resolutionists including James D Howley, an American expert on international law—is none but the implementation of a UN’s supervised plebiscite in Kashmir.

