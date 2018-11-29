Gilgit-Baltistan integral part of Jammu & Kashmir: Attique

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

President Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan in a meeting Wednesday with Federal Kashmir Affairs Minister Mr Ali Ameen Gandapur told him that “Gilgit-Baltistan region is an essential and integral part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir from historical and geographical aspects. State of Jammu&Kashmir means the Princely State which existed till 13th August 1947.

Gilgit-Baltistan is one of the most politically sensitive regions of Pakistan. against the backdrop of great divide of sub continent up to Sino-Pak treaty and as well as under UNCIP resolutions. It is, therefore, vital to develop the region politically, infrastructure wise, economically, administratively and constitutionally to help address the grievances of its people and to smoothen out the visible sense of deprivation among the people of GB.

“Disturbing its constitutional position will weaken Pakistan’s 70 years long political stance on Kashmir and will be a violation of international laws as well as a negation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir. Muslim Conference considers Kashmir State as an indivisible geographic entity, and will not be a party to any conspiracy against its unity; rather we consider such moves a step towards the division of Jammu & Kashmir which is inexpedient.

