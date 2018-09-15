Gilgit-Baltistan governor resigns

Gilgit-Baltistan : The governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, resigned from his post on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The governor forwarded his resignation to President Arif Alvi. Khan assumed the role of governor in November 2015 and was appointed by former President Mamnoon Hussain.

On August 15, Punjab Governor Malik Mohammad Rafique Rajwana resigned after serving at the post for more than three years.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) entrusted me with this post and I tried to repay their confidence with the best of my abilities,” said Rajwana after his resignation.

Following the July 25 polls, Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair also resigned from his post.

During the press conference, Zubair questioned the transparency of the July 25 polls. He pointed out that recounting was taking place at some polling stations while the process was barred at others. “This is to enable post-poll rigging,” he added.