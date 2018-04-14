Gilgit-Baltistan Festival starts at LCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A three-day Gilgit-Baltistan Festival kick-started on Friday at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to highlight flora and fauna of Gilgit-Baltistan. Stalls of herbal products, gemstones, woodcraft, agricultural products, tourism monuments, climbing wall and food court from the mountains were a great attraction for the visitors. The Festival was jointly inaugurated by the Provincial Minister for Tourism, Sports, Archaeology and Museums, Gilgit-Baltistan, Fida Khan Fida and the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid. The LCCI Senior Vice president Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Executive Committee Members were also present on the occasion. Addressing the participants on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Tourism, Sports, Archaeology and Museums,Gilgit-Baltistan, Fida Khan Fida said that government of Gilgit-Baltistan is giving special focus towards the up gradation of tourism sites and for the promotion of tourism related activities. He said that all the segments of the economy are being given equal importance therefore a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to promote tourism. The Minister said that since the law and order situation has improved therefore the flow of international tourists is also getting a considerable momentum. He said that Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world that have great tourist destinations. He appreciated the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize three-day festival to bring to the limelight the potential of Gilgit-Baltistan.