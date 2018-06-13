Gilani vows to pursue martyrs’ mission at all costs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani while paying tributes to Tufail Ahmed Mattoo and other martyrs of 2010 uprising has reiterated the pledge to take the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs to its logical end, against all odds.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar criticized local stooges of India for abetting these merciless killings and said there seems no letup in prevailing bloodshed in the territory as killer occupational forces’ personnel enjoy impunity under the garb of draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The APHC Chairman said that the sacrifices of martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs. “We will not forget the warm blood of our young martyrs and will strive hard to achieve the goal for which they have sacrificed their lives,” he said, adding, “The brutal armed forces killed 125 innocent youth like Zahid Farooq, Wamiq Farooq and Tufail Mattoo in a cold-blooded murder in 2010.”

Syed Ali Gilani said, “The troops involved in brutal killing of Tufail Mattoo in Srinagar during 2010 peaceful agitation are roaming scot free. It was a cold-blooded murder and those culprits who killed innocent Tufail Matto must be punished”.

Meanwhile, an APHC delegation comprising Syed Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Shafi Lone and Imtiaz Ahmed Shah visited the residence of Tufail Ahmed Mattoo at Saida Kadal, Rainawari, in Srinagar to pay tributes to him.—KMS