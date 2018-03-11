Gilani urges world to help resolve Kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has appealed to the international community and the UN to take cognizance of the bloodshed at the hands of Indian troops in the territory and initiate necessary measures for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar deplored that Indian authorities were violating and trampling in the occupied territory all the norms laid in the human rights charter.

He said that the Kashmiri people had been striving for their right to self-determination for the last over 70 years but New Delhi instead of fulfilling its commitment was resorting to brute approach to suppress their just struggle.

The APHC spokesman in a statement strongly denounced the puppet authorities for not allowing people to visit Syed Ali Gilani at his residence where he is under house arrest for the past eight years.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar warned the puppet authorities of mass uprising if civilian killings continued in the territory.

Indian police arrested a delegation of the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum in Srinagar when it tried to proceed to Shopian to express solidarity with the families of the civilians who were recently martyred by Indian troops.

The delegation was led by Hilal Ahmed War. The puppet authorities booked the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Mir Hafeezullah, under draconian law, Public Safety Act, and lodged him in Amphala jail in Jammu.

Meanwhile, the members of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons held a sit-in protest at Pratap Park in Srinagar, today, demanding of the puppet regime to reveal the whereabouts of their relatives subjected to custodial disappearance by the Indian troops during the last twenty eight years.

The ongoing probe by the Crime Branch of police into rape and murder of an eight years old girl, Aasifa Bano, has revealed that the heinous crime was perpetrated to drive out the Muslim nomads from the Hindu-dominated Rasana village of Kathua district.

Indian spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, had to cut short his speech and leave a conference in Srinagar, today, after participants raised high-pitched pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans.

In Geneva, the speakers of a seminar held on the sidelines of the 37th session of UN Human Rights Council said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir should be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination.

The speakers included Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Abdul Wahab Hani, Dr Alfred de Zayas, Daniela Donges, Ambassador Ronald Barnes and Leon Kaulhao Siu.—KMS