Gilani urges UN-sponsored probe into IOK killings

Police arrest four cricketers in Bandipora

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has demanded a probe by the UN-sponsored war crime tribunal into all gruesome massacres, perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the international community to break its silence over Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He said that the Indian armed forces were committing crimes against humanity in Jammu and Kashmir and deplored that people were being killed in fake encounters. The APHC chairman reiterated that the Kashmiris would continue to offer sacrifices till the achievement of freedom from India.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched massive cordon and search operations in Pulwama district, today. The operations were jointly launched by Indian army and police in Koil and Takuna Beighpora areas of the district. The forces sealed all the exit points and conducted house-to-house searches in the areas.

The International Forum for Justice staged a protest demonstration at Pratap Park in Srinagar to condemn the January 1993 Sopore massacre. Among others who participated in the protest included human rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and civil society members Zareef Ahmad Zareef and Abdul Majeed Zargar.

Muslim Deeni Mahaz in a statement strongly condemned the police raid on the residence of a party leader, Muhammad Hussain Fazili at Soura in Srinagar.

Indian police arrested four cricketers in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district after a video showing Pakistan anthem being played before the start of a cricket match, went viral on social media. As seen in the video, players from both the teams line up before the start of the final match of a tournament in Arin area of the district, while Pakistan national anthem plays in the background.

An Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Gawalion in Uri area of Baramulla district. This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 394 since January 2007.

On the other hand, former Indian Finance Minister P Chidambaram in a number of tweets in New Delhi urged Bharatiya Janata Party government to shun its hard, muscular and militaristic approach and find a political solution to the Kashmir issue. He said that the wisdom lied in actively working to find out a political solution to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS