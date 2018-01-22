Gilani urges rights bodies to probe all IOK massacres

ISLAMABAD : The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in Indian Occupied Kashmir has appealed to world human rights bodies like Amnesty International and Asia Watch to conduct a thorough probe into all unfortunate incidents of mass killings including the massacres of Gawkadal, Handwara and Kupwara.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, while remembering the victims of all January 1990 massacres said that Indian occupational forces had left their brutal footprints in every nook and corner of the territory. “People were peacefully protesting against the highhandedness of forces on January 21, 1990 in Gawakada area of Srinagar when they were showered with bullets from all sides. More than 50 people were butchered on the fateful day,” he said.

Gilani said history may not have witnessed such heinous acts of barbarism. “Some people jumped into the river Jhelum and others could not even run for their life,” he said.

He said these massacre were planned and executed by the then Governor Jagmohan, but thereafter the bloody events were carried out under the nose of the so-called Kashmiri leadership which has been thriving on Kashmiris’ dead bodies for the last 70 years,” he said.

“Neither Jagmohan was questioned for his brutality nor were the local goons taken to task for their blood-drenched hands. We continue to bleed for the last seven decades but it fails to get any attention from the powers and people who day in and day out are delivering sermons on human rights, democracy and peace.”

“Unfortunately our political vultures most cunningly and hypocritically are in the race to sell our blood and honour for their belly,” he added. Hailing the courage and determination of the victim families of the massacres, Gilani said, “We can never afford to distance ourselves from the sacred mission of martyrs and we must need to try our best to get rid of this humiliating slavery.”

Syed Ali Gilani reiterated an appeal for complete shutdown on January 25 and 27 in Handwara and Kupwara towns of north Kashmir respectively to pay homage and tributes to the victims of these massacres.

Meanwhile, APHC condemned the continued house arrest of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and detention of Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Bilal Sidiqui, Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Umar Aadil Dar, Mohammad Yasin Aatai, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder and Ashiq Hussain Narchoor.

Orignally published by NNI