Gilani urges people to work for S Punjab province

Multan

Former prime minister and PPP central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Monday urged people of South Punjab to vote for those who supported the idea of a separate province in order to empower local people. Talking to media on the occasion of Seraiki Ajrak Day, at Multan Arts Council here, Gilani observed that blue colour of “Ajrak” was cultural identity of Seraiki region.

He said “It is my prayer and wish that there should be a separate province of the people of the region”. He also suggested observing Seraiki Ajrak Day at government level and added when PPP would come to power, it would mark the day at government level. Responding to a question, Yusuf Raza Gilani said elected representatives should not criticize judicial verdicts. He said the matter of PML-N top leader was sub-judice and it was the purview of the court to decide it.

To another question about horse trading in Senate elections, he observed if there was so, then PPP would have secured seats from Punjab. He, however, commented that PTI won seat from Punjab despite its small number of legislators. When questioned about any chance of delay in holding general elections, Gilani observed that the polls should be held on time. About PPP preparations for the next elections, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani informed that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit all provinces very soon for this purpose.—APP