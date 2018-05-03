Gilani urges people to boycott sham polls

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has urged the people to boycott the upcoming sham elections to prove to the world that Kashmiris will not compromise their inalienable right to self-determination.

Syed Ali Gilani said this while telephonically addressing mourners at the funeral of a martyred youth, Sameer Ahmed Butt, in Pulwama from his residence in Srinagar. He said, “Those who vote in elections are not only committing an act of treason but their actions are also acting as oxygen for India’s forcible control over Kashmir.”

The APHC Chairman paid rich tributes to martyred youth, Sameer Ahmed Butt, Aaqib Ahmed and teenager Shahid Ashraf Dar who were killed by the the Indian troops at Drubgam in Pulwama district on Monday. He said, “Our youth are laying their lives to end the age-old slavery of their people and putting a huge responsibility on our shoulders to honour these sacrifices and take the movement to its logical end.”

Meanwhile, an APHC spokesman in a statement strongly denounced the house arrest and detention of Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Bilal Siddiqi, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Omar Aadil Dar and Syed Imtiaz Haider. “It is a deliberate attempt to keep the leaders away from masses,” the spokesman said.—KMS