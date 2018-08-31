Gilani urges people to boycott LB, panchayat polls

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has urged people to boycott the upcoming local bodies and panchayat elections.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Participation in these elections is synonymous to treason with the blood of martyrs.

Indian authorities are misleading the world community by portraying people’s participation in elections as a verdict in their favour.”

He appealed to the people to boycott all the forthcoming so-called elections including Assembly or Parliamentary polls.—KMS

