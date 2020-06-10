Gilani sends legal notice to Cynthia

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former prime minister and veteran PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Pakistan-based American blogger Cynthia Ritchie, asking for an apology and withdrawal of the “false” and “frivolous” allegation that he “physically manhandled” her.

The development was revealed by the former premier’s sons — Ali Haider and Kasim — on Twitter.

“My father Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani through his lawyer has sent a legal notice of defamation to Cynthia D. Ritchie which she will soon receive. The libel will cost her Rs100 million if she fails to prove otherwise,” Ali wrote.

The legal notice, a copy of which was shared by Kasim on his Twitter account, accuses Ritchie of levelling a “false, frivolous, baseless and vexatious” allegation against the former prime minister. The notice says that Gilani is “considered a role model and followed by a great number of persons around the world”, adding that he has great respect for women and has “always spoke[n] for their rights”.