Gilani says Kashmiris facing worst Indian state terrorism

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the Kashmiri people pursuing the right to self-determination are facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar expressing deep concern over the gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in the occupied territory said that unabated killings and brutalities were the worst form of state terrorism. The statement said that a delegation called on Syed Ali Gilani and briefed him about the grim situation people were facing in South Kashmir particularly in Shopian.

The APHC Chairman lashing out at the puppet authorities said that political detainees were being subjected to vengeance and ill-treatment. Referring to the prolonged and illegal detention of senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, he said, “Aalam is languishing in jail since long, however, it is quite disheartening that he is being subjected to vengeance by the authorities.” He pointed out that till now no case dairy was produced and blamed the judiciary for its biased approach and snail’s pace proceedings.

Syed Ali Gilani also expressed his dismay over prolonged and unlawful house arrest of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and framing of fake charges against the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi. He said that the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir was in no way a crime and the resistance leadership was continuing the struggle to seek fundamental right for all the people living within the territory of Jammu and Kashmir and India had no option but to accept and allow the Kashmiris to decide their political destiny by themselves.

The APHC Chairman appealed to the UN, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, International Committee of Red Cross and other world human rights organisations to take cognizance of the human rights abuses being committed by the Indian troops in the occupied territory.—KMS